Trails - Downtown Greenway (copy)

A section of the new Downtown Greenway winds towards downtown.

 News & Record

Congratulations to Greensboro for finally purchasing the last phase of the Downtown Greenway bike and walking path. But it’s a shame that the path off of Fleming Terrace Road was never completed properly. Did you know that a large dip in the sidewalk which floods has snakes and rodents in it almost all year long? We have tried councilwomen and other elected officials to get it done properly to no avail. Why don’t they finish a job properly?

Douglas Ueland

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments