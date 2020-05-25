I read with interest, or rather disgust, the article (May 16) about the murderer Blanche Taylor Moore.
Although I am a lawyer, I was left without a cogent legal or nonlegal reason why this killer 1) has not already been executed or 2) will not be executed in the near future. After all, she was involved in three known and three suspected cases of poisoning by arsenic, a death or illness that can only be described as cruel, at the very least.
Perhaps her age, 87, is a deterrent to her execution: No governor, unless he or she has a backbone, is going to execute someone that age. So, while she can enjoy media attention and die a natural death, her victims go unavenged and remain silent, unable to speak from their graves.
If we are going to have capital punishment, let’s make it both capital and punishment and execute promptly those whose guilt is beyond question, as in the case of Moore, who, despite her advanced age, deserves to be on death row and deserves to be removed by lethal injection.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
