Trump’s risky convention desire
President Trump demands 20,000 howling Republicans shoulder-to-shoulder, without masks, chanting his name. He doesn’t care about spreading COVID-19 in Charlotte. He doesn’t even care about his own supporters.
After his coronation, the delegates will disperse to every state in the union. What could possibly go wrong?
From the moment Trump learned of the pandemic he denied, blamed and ignored. Now we have one of the worst public health debacles in United States history. Two-hundred-thousand dead by November?
New Zealand, South Korea, Scotland and other countries are containing and defeating the virus through sound public policy. We are at the bottom, the world’s worst. If Trump would make one public service announcement wearing a mask and urging social distancing, he could still save thousands. He is simply too vain to care about others.
He and his Republican enablers need to be tossed out of office.
Vote.
M. Craig Fuller
High Point
Familiarity might lead to better relations
I want to second William Courter’s June 9 letter suggesting opening an office where local citizens can meet with a police officer to suggest, discuss, get to know, just a simple open-door policy for whatever topic of conversation one might wish to pursue. I, too, have concerns about the police personnel locally and in this country.
Upon my retirement from real estate, I took part in Greensboro Leadership and spent part of a day in the company of a police officer, whereupon we rode around town in his vehicle while he filled me in on what a typical day may be like. I had never done anything remotely like that, and I found it very enlightening as he pointed out where he spent the majority of his time and what he might be doing there.
I have always been happy to see police officers whenever and wherever (except maybe when I got a ticket or had let the inspection date slip by) as the majority know their job is basically to protect the public. I firmly believe this and hope the chaos of today will somehow evolve, leading to some understanding, solutions and better relations.
Nancy D. Jones
Greensboro
Diminishing the likelihood of outrage
It will be a Herculean task to change the culture of police departments, to break the stranglehold of police unions and to undo the legal standard of qualified immunity, all of which will be necessary to diminish the likelihood of future outrages.
But here’s a modest proposal which, if possible, might encourage the police to police their own: When a financial settlement is made against the police, have the funds paid out of the police retirement fund, not government coffers.
Kenneth Canva
Greensboro
A dream of democracy
More than one sage has said that democracies eventually commit suicide from within. With that in mind, I had a dream recently:
A few years ago the Minneapolis City Council learned that occasionally someone fell off a rooftop. Bad look.
So with great concern and compassion, they voted to prohibit rooftops and banned roof manufacturing, made it illegal in fact.
No one fell off any more rooftops. A better look.
But a council member noticed that snow piled up inside buildings. And snowplows got stuck. Rain soaked the furniture and everyone caught colds (this was pre-virus).
With citizens shivering, a council member suggested de-criminalizing roof building, bringing rooftops back.
With infinite wisdom, the council voted yes, 5-4. Excellent! And only a dozen pneumonia fatalities.
So Minneapolis was happy — for a while. But then a new council voted to ban grocery stores because not all the food was organic …
Then I woke up, into the overwrought “woke” world.
Barbara Baillet Moran
Greensboro
Of his many phrases
Through the whole COVID-19 crisis, President Trump has made many outrageous statements. But he uses one phrase often, and I do truly believe him: “I don’t know ... maybe …”
He just doesn’t know, and that is sad. Sad for him and bad for us.
Jim Franz
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.