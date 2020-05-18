Many good reasons to wear a mask in public
There is increasing evidence that if 90% of people wore a mask of some kind in all public settings, the average number of new people infected by each currently infected person would drop below one and the corona pandemic would slowly but steadily decline.
If everyone wore masks in public, it would be much safer for stores to open. That fact makes it particularly puzzling that some of the same people who most support opening the economy are opposed to mask-wearing.
Masks make the wearer somewhat safer, but to an even greater extent, protect others. Accordingly, it is not, as some influential people on the internet have proposed, “cowardly” to wear a mask in public. On the contrary, wearing a mask is a way of doing the right thing for the health and welfare of others.
If you care about other people, you should wear a mask in public. If you want the economy to be opened in as safe a manner as possible, you should wear a mask in public.
It’s really that simple.
Robert Guttentag
Greensboro
The euphemisms we use for protection
I think the part of Dr. Ronald McIrvin’s rebuttal to Lewis Pitts (“Compensation unwarranted in Marcus Smith’s death. He was responsible for his actions,” May 10), on compensation for Marcus Smith’s family, that alarmed and disturbed me the most, was his choice of wording in this sentence: “... led to the use of the RIPP Hobble restraining mechanism.”
This is like when we use the euphemism “a meat processing plant” when it’s actually a slaughter house.
The man was tied up like a hog in such an inhuman and medically untenable position that he was asphyxiated.
So Dr. McIrvin, with your choice of words, were you trying to protect us, or yourself?
Janet Mackenzie
Greensboro
School bonds are worthy of support
We do not have children or grandchildren in the Guilford County school system, but we heartily support the school board’s request for the $1.6 billion project to redress the decades of deferred maintenance of our Guilford County schools.
As I listen to parents talk about children being sick and employees who get to work at 6 a.m. in an environment that is already at 80 degrees, it is clear: it can’t wait any longer.
I realize that it is a hard time to ask voters to support a bond, but if someone told me that my home had mildew and mold that was making my children sick, I would beg and borrow — (probably not steal!) — I would do whatever it took to take care of that problem.
The county commissioners and school board took 18 months and almost $1 million assessing exactly what needs to be done. Interest rates will be lower now and this community will need economic stimulus to get back on its feet.
We need bold leadership from the county commissioners. We need them to support the full $1.6 billion bond and give voters a chance in November to rise to the serious challenge we face.
Tricia De Beer
Greensboro
Magnolia provides good holistic care
I’m one of the over 800 patients who have received care at Magnolia Birth Center here in Greensboro. For the last two years I’ve chosen MBC specifically for my well-woman/GYN care, something I will continue to do for as long as their doors remain open.
Choosing MBC has not been a passive decision, rather, one I researched heavily as I finished college in 2018 and prepared to move to North Carolina from the Midwest. Coming from a rural community, my only experiences with a well-woman’s visit had been negative — dismissive communication, cold and invasive physical exams — a general lack of care.
The midwives and staff at MBC have opened my eyes and helped me gain confidence and comfort in my body through education and optimal care. They’ve included my husband and remain open in dialogue about my personal life because they understand that the well being of a woman reaches far beyond just her physical body.
I petition to you because I believe that MBC is not only a viable option, but a valuable asset to our community, providing holistic care and changing the way families view our local health care system as a whole.
Cierra Toland
Greensboro
