What an excellent op-ed page on Monday (May 4). First, the call to hope from Leonard Pitts Jr. (one of my favorite contributors); then the cheerfully calm reminder from the people of faith that we are all essential; and, finally, Palmer McIntyre’s endorsement and caveat regarding our region’s bounteous walking trails — judging by the cars in the parking lots for them every day, they are a sanity saver in this troubled time.
Congratulations on this layout.
Harriet Mattes
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.