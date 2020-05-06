What an excellent op-ed page on Monday (May 4). First, the call to hope from Leonard Pitts Jr. (one of my favorite contributors); then the cheerfully calm reminder from the people of faith that we are all essential; and, finally, Palmer McIntyre’s endorsement and caveat regarding our region’s bounteous walking trails — judging by the cars in the parking lots for them every day, they are a sanity saver in this troubled time.

Congratulations on this layout.

Harriet Mattes

High Point

