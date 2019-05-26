This letter is addressed to the voters who identify themselves as independents and moderate Republicans.
I know that you are good people who love our country. You have a major decision to make in our next election. You will decide in which direction this country will go. Will it choose democracy or will it choose a monarchy?
The current president is taking this our country away from democracy. His party is willing to sell its soul in order to keep their positions of power. They are willing to destroy what so many in the past have given their lives to preserve.
If you as voters do not step forward and say you are not willing to see this country destroyed by the right-wing extremists, then you will lose the country that you have come to embrace. You have got to take a stand.
Think about your children and grandchildren. What kind of world do you want them to have?
You will decide. When you think about the current administration and political party, you have to decide whether this is the type of country and world that you want your children and grandchildren to have to live with. Please think. Just think.
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro