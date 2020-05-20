Regarding “A glossary of the coronavirus,” (N&R, May 17): Charles Davenport Jr. laments that COVID-19 “has taken a toll on our language,” whereupon he compounds the “toll” adding “corona coward” and “corona masochist” to the lexicon. Mr. Davenport’s contrivance seems solely done to serve as a segue to mockery.
Corona cowards: Mr. Davenport asserts they are easily identifiable because “when they venture out, they sport mask and gloves.” He sarcastically adds, they “tiptoe around, nervously glancing about, as if the coronavirus might spring out of the shrubbery and launch a surprise attack.” (BTW, Mr. Davenport, if you actually know of someone fearful of a COVID attack via shrubbery launch, please refer him to mental health.)
Corona masochists: Mr. Davenport’ writes “they seem to live on social media.” (My limit is 200 words. I’ll simply say, Mr. Davenport, you’re spending way too much time on social media!)
The competing concerns (lives versus the economy) are existential. Reconciling them will be gut-wrenching and not without misstep. When we reach the other side, much depends on how we act now. The times call for wisdom and empathy.
Mr. Davenport, I truly wish you well. But you should know that mocking fellow citizens is not helpful.
Stan Speckhard
Greensboro
