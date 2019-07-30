Upon reading — and re-reading — Romaine Worster’s screed (July 28), I really think she needs to aim “lower,” perhaps the National Enquirer, for future columns. I was appalled that she chose to hint at some tawdry background “information” while offering admiration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
I believe the phrase “damning with feint praise” comes to mind.
While referencing an article by David Garrow with a “provocative title,” she tells us that the article is based on “claims” from “unsealed FBI documents.” But they are from transcripts of tapes “to be unsealed in 2027.”
Then her disclaimer that the transcripts’ “accuracy has been questioned by some scholars” is followed by ugly claims of Dr. King’s supposed behavior while under surveillance.
She later ponders why The Washington Post wouldn’t publish Garrow’s article. (Probably because the Post requires verifiable sources.) Why besmirch a man’s name with unsubstantiated claims and then praise his legacy? Sadly, my suspicions are that Ms. Worster had a double motive: First of all, to diminish Dr. King’s reputation, while seeming to praise and admire him. And then to suggest as a subtext that, “If Dr. King can be accused of these transgressions, then maybe the president’s bad behavior can be excused.” Just saying ...
Carole P. Stevens
Greensboro