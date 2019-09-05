Walmart Gun Policy (copy)

A customer pushes a shopping cart Tuesday outside a Walmart store in Walpole, Mass. Walmart is going back to its folksy hunting heritage and getting rid of anything that’s not related to a hunting rifle or shotgun.

 The Associated Press

Thank you, Walmart, for taking a stand. Thank you, citizens of Hong Kong, for taking a stand. Thank you, Parliament of the United Kingdom, for taking a stand.

And where are our own politicians? Missing in action! More’s the pity, America.

Cynthia Strauff Schaub

Greensboro

