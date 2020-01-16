Regarding the story “Domestic violence safeguard is fallible” (Jan. 21):
Her former “boyfriend,” “partner,’ “significant other,” whatever, “had a court order to stay away ... .” There were “multiple charges” against him “for disobeying that order.” He “had assaulted her with a bat” and “was arrested 20 times in the past two years, involving another woman.”
What is required for our “system” to recognize this fellow was an unhinged “predator” who habitually harms (or kills) other humans without any self-restraint or remorse? Perhaps after the second, third, fourth (or whatever) offense, this predator should have been removed from a civil society. You think?
But this may be overly harsh to suit some of our more liberal members of society. Like those who favored suspended students having more appeal rights. After all, “disrespecting” a teacher is such a “minor offense.” And we wonder why our public schools are failing — failing not only to teach the required subject matter but also the required behavioral traits required in a civil society.
When I was in school (1940s and ’50s), a first “disrespecting” offense sent you to the principal’s or shop teacher’s office for a painful/unforgettable paddling. For the second offense (of which there were few): home for an appropriate time, with no “appeal.”
Despite these archaic disciplines, we all graduated with the ability to 1) read our diplomas and 2) meld into society with relative ease — at least the overwhelming majority of us. Perhaps we should try these proven effective approaches today.
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.