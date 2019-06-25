Thanks to Paul Camp (letter, June 18) for responding to my recent letter regarding guns.
Communication is key to resolving the issues our country faces, and we should all listen with open minds. And he’s right: I don’t really believe we’ll completely rid America or the world of guns. Many of the “bad guys” will still have guns. And for that reason I do believe that it’s important for law enforcement and armed forces to have superior firepower to our enemies. I just think that the agencies we support via our taxes are far better equipped and trained to protect us than we are as individuals — and they’re on the job 24 hours a day. Sure, they don’t prevent everything bad from happening, but they are a deterrent. And when was the last time the “good guy with a gun” stopped the “bad guy with a gun” anyway? Those cases are rare. The harm caused by guns owned by individuals certainly seems to outweigh any good they provide.
John Lowe
Greensboro