Some say we have a corrupt president, but they are confusing this administration with another.
He hasn’t given our enemy money and other resources to help them hurt us, etc. He has been working hard to help heal us in so many ways.
There are millions of us who appreciate his hard work and concern for us yet many who refuse to see good and constantly blast him for things he hasn’t done.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
