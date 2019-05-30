In 2012, the Los Angeles Times ran an article called, “Pentagon Working With FAA To Open U.S. Airspace To Combat Drones.”
Were you aware that the FAA is working to allow military drones —Predators, Reapers, etc. — to operate in civilian airspace over your heads, alongside commercial air traffic?
No? That’s because that 2012 article was the last time this topic has been reported anywhere in the mainstream U.S. media.
We hear about drones daily — every new commercial use, every new technology, etc. But not one word about perhaps the biggest story, about the biggest drones.
The FAA recently granted permission to General Atomics, the maker of the Predator drone, to operate their newest variant, the “Sky Guardian” in domestic airspace on an “experimental” basis.
There have been other moves towards allowing further military drone operations in formerly off-limits civilian airspace. But you have to dig to find out about them.
The Sky Guardian weighs 4,000 pounds and carries the most advanced surveillance gear, developed to fight in wars overseas.
Now they will be flying over our homes, over our cities. From either a safety or civil liberties standpoint, this is a huge story. Why is the U.S. press ignoring it?
Barry Summers
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.