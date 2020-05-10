In his letter to the editor on May 1, William Warner accuses the women in the #MeToo crowd of being hypocrites for not speaking out against Joe Biden and the recent assault allegation.

If Mr. Warner googled “Joe Biden assault,” he would see that there are indeed #MeToo-ers speaking out against Biden. They just aren’t receiving the same publicity as prior instances of sexual assault, possibly due to the media’s obsession with COVID-19, the inconsistency of Reade’s story, and the lack of any credible evidence.

Seeing that there is a serial philanderer and an admitted sex offender occupying the White House, even the #Me-Too-ers would choose Biden, who has a proven record of standing up for women’s rights over Trump. They aren’t stupid.

Nancy Halloran

Greensboro

