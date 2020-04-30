Biden assault allegation prompts GOP attacks, Dem worries (copy)

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has denied the allegation from his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade, who has said Biden sexually assaulted her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building in the 1990s.

 The Associated Press

That hissing sound you hear is the air going out of the #MeToo balloon. It’s open season once more against powerless women by powerful men like Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby and Jeffrey Epstein. The declarations of the #MeToo movement that all women have the right to be heard and believed now crumble in the face of their silence in response to allegations against Joe Biden.

This was their opportunity to demonstrate that they could hold all men accountable, no matter the political party. The issue is not whether allegations against Biden are true or not, but whether the #MeToo movement, the Democrats and the media will ask the same hard questions of Biden that were asked of Justice Kavanaugh. If Biden is innocent, a thorough examination would only advance the cause for all women.

Instead, #MeToo and the female vice presidential contenders are falling on their swords for the sake of defeating President Trump. How gleefully they went after Kavanaugh. Now the hypocritical silence is deafening. So, have women been betrayed by the #MeToo Democrats and the media and are they now less safe? Not really. It was always phony — just about politics and power. Now everybody knows it.

William Warner

High Point

Tags

Load comments