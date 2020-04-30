Weather Alert

...A LINE OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS WILL AFFECT AREAS FROM ALBEMARLE TO GREENSBORO UNTIL 315 AM EDT... AT 221 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A LINE OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDING FROM NEAR ALBEMARLE TO LEXINGTON AND THOMASVILLE TO THE GREENSBORO AIRPORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. THIS LINE WILL MOVE INTO THE GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, AND ASHEBORO AREAS BEFORE 300 AM. RAINFALL RATES OF UP TO 2 INCHES IN AN HOUR ALONG WITH WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL LIKELY OCCUR. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, ASHEBORO, LEXINGTON, ALBEMARLE, RANDLEMAN, TROY, BADIN LAKE AND NORTH CAROLINA ZOO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, STANDING WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE. &&