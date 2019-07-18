Most developed countries have a Medicare for All-type health care system. They all cost far less than our mix of public and private for-profit health care. Most also achieve better outcomes than ours, from infant and maternal mortality to life expectancy. So, why are people afraid of Medicare for All (MFA)?
First, we are spending more than 17% of GDP on health care. The next closest countries are France (11%), Germany (11%) and Switzerland (12%). MFA would streamline administrative functions and reduce profits that drive costs.
Second, some people are happy with their current coverage. Even those who aren’t worry that something will be taken away from them. These fears are driven by the uncertainty of what MFA really means.
Third, how will MFA be funded? People fear that they will have to pay more even though MFA will cost less.
Finally, there is fear of the unknown and its cousin, fear of change. Until MFA proponents coalesce around a single, detailed definition of MFA, they’ll be unable to address these reasonable fears.
John Muehl
Asheville