This year, health care will likely be a top priority for voters. While most people are satisfied with their coverage and care, there is clearly more work to be done controlling costs and expanding access.
Some politicians propose eliminating our current system and starting over with a single, government-controlled insurance system called Medicare for All.
This risky proposal would be bad for patients, consumers and taxpayers.
Under Medicare for All, 180 million Americans would lose their employer-sponsored insurance and be forced into a one-size-fits-all government health insurance system controlled by politicians.
Cost analyses find that Medicare for All would add a staggering $34 trillion to federal spending over its first 10 years alone.
Even Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the biggest proponent of Medicare for All, has conceded that Americans making as little as $29,000 a year would have to pay higher taxes.
Experts warn that under Medicare for All, Americans would pay more money for worse care, and they’d have to wait longer to see their doctor.
Our health care system is not perfect. Expanding access to affordable health care requires practical solutions, not policies that threaten the prosperity of the middle class.
Medicare for All is not the answer.
Peter Reichard
Greensboro
