It is not uncommon to take certain things for granted as we go about leading our day-to-day lives. The selfless service provided by medical professionals and first responders such as firefighters and police officers falls in this category.
The sacrifice of the members of our military services and their families is another glowing example. As the father of a medical professional working in a rehab hospital in close proximity to patients and other personnel during the current coronavirus tragedy, it renews my deep appreciation for the work ethic on such vivid display.
It is noteworthy that, in many cases, these indispensable workers have to carry out their duties without such essential equipment as ventilators and masks. Despite being cognizant of the enormous risk of contracting the highly contagious COVID-19 and of the fact that a number of their fellow professionals have actually contracted the virus — resulting in several deaths — they continue to provide the badly-needed service in hospitals and other facilities.
Thanks to America’s resilience, I am confident that we will survive the seemingly invincible crisis that is upon us. We will always remember the invaluable service provided by our medical community to a grateful nation.
Suresh Chandra
Greensboro
