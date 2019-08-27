Recent letters to the editor bemoan the fact that North Carolina has failed to expand Medicaid.
Medicaid was initially intended as a “last resort” for medical care for the truly impoverished and disabled and I know of no one who opposes this original plan.
But the nonpartisan Foundation for Government Accountability published research in 2018 which found that states that expanded Medicaid coverage had signed up double the estimate of able-bodied adults and this, combined with the higher than expected per-person costs, were the root cause of expenditures well over 150% of the original projected cost to these states.
Add to this Medicaid’s low reimbursement rate to doctors and perhaps we can begin to understand why physicians who participate in the program have fallen by a whopping 28% between 2003 and 2016.
When on the campaign trail in 1968, Robert F. Kennedy was asked by a medical student, “Who will pay for your medical plan?” Kennedy bluntly replied “You will.”
John Parson
Stokesdale
Thank you Mr. Parson for your letter. That was exactly what the intent was meant as an emergency back-up not for everyone below a certain level.
