Many people ask what Medicaid has to do with education. Why don’t teachers just stay in our lane?
To me, this question is immeasurably more revealing than those asking it seem to realize. Our children do not exist in isolation. They are not islands. And I would be a failure of a teacher if I treated them as such.
When we (state Senate leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore and all who are complicit) play politics with access to health care, our children’s families become collateral damage in jockeying for political power that literally has no point.
Truly, for what? To “win”? At what cost?
To my fellow educators: We buy clothes, shoes, food and school supplies. We give hours of our lives and selves so that our students have the opportunities we know they deserve.
The expansion of Medicaid is the expansion of this ethos of care. What happens if we don’t do everything in our power to ensure the long-overdue closure of the coverage gap? What will the consequences be for our students?
We know the answer to this question; it’s not rhetorical. Families continue to be devastated. Lives remain n upheaval.
We see. We know. We understand.
Thus, we must act. #InThisTogether.
Tessa Pendley
Greensboro
