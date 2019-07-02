I support Gov. Cooper’s veto of the biennial budget because once again the Republicans in the General Assembly refused to expand Medicaid for those who can’t afford private insurance. As many as 626,000 North Carolinians with incomes below 133% of the poverty level might qualify for Medicaid.
The federal government would fund 90% of the cost by giving the state $36.1 billion over the next decade. Our fellow citizens and our economy would both benefit from Medicaid expansion.
The only question is why Republicans are so opposed to extending health care to the poorest North Carolinians. Senate leader Phil Berger says he’s afraid the federal government will renege on its promise to fund Medicaid. However, like Social Security and Medicare, the federal funding for Medicaid expansion will continue unless Congress repeals the program or changes the funding formula.
In 2017 congressional Republicans tried, but fortunately failed, to revoke the Affordable Care Act. This move proved so unpopular that there’s little talk about a repeat attempt. Meanwhile, 37 other states have expanded Medicaid and dramatically improved both medical coverage and their economies. Sen. Berger, it’s time to put the health of North Carolinians and our economy above partisan politics.
Denise Baker
Greensboro