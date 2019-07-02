“Irrational abstinence.” “Stubborn opposition to Medicaid expansion.” Those are emotional accusations for an editorial.
Let’s take the easy one first: Other states have expanded, and North Carolinian federal tax dollars are going to those states. Not true; the feds borrow 19 cents for every dollar they spend; that bill lands squarely on the shoulders of everyone’s children and grandchildren. This is not fair to them, and shame on us boomers for enabling that; every generation should pay its own way.
Second, who is going to serve those 500,000 new patients? More than 25% of doctors do not accept new Medicaid patients because of below-market reimbursement. Eighty-two percent of those added in other states are childless adults who will be competing with parents, children, elderly and disabled for doctors who accept new patients. That does not help those who need it most.
The feds already provide North Carolina with $15 billion of our $54 billion budget. Rather than expand Medicaid, Congress should block-grant that money to states to use it as they need it; that would allow North Carolina to provide a tax credit to those who really need Medicaid so they could buy private health insurance that doctors will accept.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro