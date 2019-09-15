During the North Carolina House’s Democrats’ recent absence, the unannounced vote to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of the budget because it did not include Medicaid expansion was contemptible.
The GOP cannot win except by such trickery, it seems.
Consider what the vote attempts to block just for Rockingham County, according to the Center for Health Policy at George Washington University. It would lead to 270 jobs created by 2022, and 5,846 more uninsured people would be covered in 2022.
It would bring $44.3 million more economic growth in the county between 2020 and 2022, and generate $699,500 in local tax revenue from 2020 to 2022.
It also would mean a $19 million influx to cover currently uncompensated care over three years to hospitals and medical practices.
These numbers apply only to Rockingham County. Imagine the statewide economic impact with the expansion when North Carolina joins 37 other states already benefiting from Medicaid expansion.
More lives would be saved. And we would get a greater return on the tax money we all currently send to the federal government.
James R. Jackson
Reidsville
