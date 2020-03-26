Should we do everything possible to save every life and shut down the country indefinitely, or recognize that the world has many deadly risks and do all we can to avoid and minimize those risks while continuing our daily lives?
Only President Trump has the ultimate responsibility for answering this question.
Yes, if we continue normal life while developing new protections, vaccines and new behaviors, more lives will be lost than if we all hunker down. But, if America becomes a ghost town with 30% or more unemployment, we will see suffering and death, due to impoverishment, that will exceed the Great Depression, when people were far more self-reliant.
Amid the rapidly shifting information and increasing numbers, President Trump has taken every decisive action to stem the tide while also cheerleading an optimistic outlook to tamp down public hysteria. Only Trump could do both.
Meanwhile, the media focus on the worst possible doomsday scenarios, trying to stir controversy (Trump vs. Dr. Anthony Fauci), and blaming Trump for everything.(Trump was tied to a man drinking fish tank cleaner by Lester Holt; just despicable).
Shame on you, media, for continuing this hate-Trump narrative.
At a time when America needs a voice they can trust, you fail.
William Warner
High Point
