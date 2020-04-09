Why is there not an outcry on the front page of every newspaper in this nation and as the lead story on every media outlet for a national stay-in-place order to be declared by our federal government? Why are they not demanding that the federal government take charge and purchase and distribute supplies to localities with the greatest need?

I am not asking that blame be placed (there will be time for that later). I am asking that news outlets call for immediate action to save American lives. Why are you not demanding that the federal government do its job and protect the American people and do it boldly? Please help our country and do your job.

Rosemary Warr

Greensboro

