Recently a letter to the editor asked why the vice president of the United States was met with protest on a recent visit to our city.
It could be because these people get their information from the mainstream media, which are usually pretty quick to condemn President Trump or Vice President Pence for anything.
Mr. Pence, a married man, will not have dinner alone with any woman other than his wife. And the national media make fun of him for this “antiquated” view!
Compare that with the mainstream media’s love affair with Bill Clinton, an accused sexual predator, whose defenders claim “all he did” was use his position and power to have an affair with a 21-year-old intern.
Incredibly, the Democratic Party used Clinton as a speaker for their 2016 convention — when one of their main themes was how they supported women!
I guess Bill Cosby was not available.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro