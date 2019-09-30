US Trump Britain (copy) (copy)

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in 2017.

For three years of the Donald Trump presidency, by my estimate, 90-plus % of mainstream media reports on President Trump have contained some element of unsubstantiated innuendo, out-of-context half-truths, mischaracterizations, false interpretations or total, unretracted fabrications.

Time and again overstating a case later shown to be a nothing burger. This coverage is not just slanted or biased reporting, but some media behaving like a full-on, proactive, fully complicit Democratic mouthpiece.

They tabulate “Trump lies” while their whole Trump narrative is the most cunning and insidious lie of all. Now with their credibility in shreds we are supposed to believe hysterical reporting of some demanded investigation of Joe Biden?

Same playbook. Just plug in the latest hit job.

Has the sky really fallen this time? Well, the Democrats and media are not off to a great start in convincing me that it has.

First Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff lies before a U.S. House of Representatives committee in falsely citing and then exaggerating the Ukraine call transcript and the complicit media fails to report it.

Except for your true believers, we aren’t as dumb as you think.

William Warner

High Point

