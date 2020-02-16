I have always said that, in sports, as the Aggies go so goes the MEAC. When A&T plays well, then all others should become more competitive.
A complaining friend used to say that when A&T wins versus her squad we cheated, but if they win it is because of their superior athleticism and coaching.
Oh, for the CIAA days when the basketball tournament was better than homecoming anywhere.
We were hated then, too. I wish we were as competitive in academics.
We’re leaving now. Y’all happy?
Divorce and a strange turn of events will take us into the Big South Conference. Some have asked why HBCUs existed in the 20th century. Mixing of the races in education was once anathema to Southern doctrine. Most Southern colleges owe their existence to someone in the Confederacy.
If they are still fighting the Civil War at Chapel Hill, the flagship university, then heaven help those who are Aggie born and Aggie bred.
For, when we die ...
Mark Woods
Greensboro
