The March 28 edition of News & Record includes a letter that deifies the late John McCain.
Yes, McCain served on active duty during the Vietnam War, and was captured and detained as a POW. Lest we forget, however, more than 2.7 million other Americans served in that conflict; 200,000 were injured in combat. More than 58,000 lost their lives.
When hostilities concluded, nearly 2,000 were listed as either POW or MIA. All have one thing in common: They were assigned a job and they did it under trying conditions. None believed that they were war heroes. John McCain is no more a war hero than any of his fellow combat veterans.
McCain’s political career includes service in Congress. Again, he was not so unique as to deserve deification. Many combat veterans of the Vietnam War, including five of McCain’s fellow Hanoi Hilton alumni, served in Congress or as heads of government agencies. None have touted their hero status as strenuously as McCain.
Stop deifying John McCain and recognize that his contributions to our country are no more deserving of the hero label than many others of his generation who contributed without seeking and achieving the over-sized celebrity status that McCain so carefully cultivated.
Thomas H. Weiss
Greensboro