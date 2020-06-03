It’s time for new leadership in Greensboro. Do you want someone leading the city who will not stand up for your rights and allow rioters to take over the city for all of the stuff we have worked for?
We need someone who will take the tough stand and fight for citizens who obey the law. Nancy Vaughan has to go. Vote for someone who will protect our city and not allow a bunch of thug renegades to wreak havoc on people trying to survive the virus and now this.
Nancy, did you think a curfew will work? Did you not see what is happening in other cities and ignore it here? I blame you for not taking the leadership necessary to put a stop to this. I will not and cannot support someone who stands by idly and tries to take baby steps to stop a crisis.
Move over, step down, whatever ... but get out of the way.
I don’t expect this to be published. The News & Record doesn’t want to upset anyone, either.
Caesar Wyssbrod
Greensboro
