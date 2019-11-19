I was saddened to read of the departure of Maryhelen Mayfield and John Dennis from the Greensboro Ballet.
I started taking classes with the ballet school the same year that Maryhelen arrived as director. I continued taking classes and performing with the school for nine years, and came back to perform in the opening act of “The Nutcracker” for another 10 years after that. I had a front-row seat as Maryhelen and John Dennis transformed what was pretty much a kids’ dance school into a first-class school and dance company. They brought energy, creativity, high professional standards, and broad connections in the dance world to their work, continually raising the quality of both instruction and performance.
What really saddens me is that neither the school nor Maryhelen and John would comment on their leaving, implying that they are not leaving of their own choosing. Even if the current leadership at the ballet for some reason disagrees with their approach, this couple should be lauded for their many accomplishments in bringing high professional standards and many wonderful performances to our city over the last 40 years, not dismissed with a “no comment.”
Elizabeth Link
Greensboro
