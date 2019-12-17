I’m sorry Mitch Childress was “deeply offended” by Allen Johnson’s Sunday column (letter, Dec. 17).
However, I’m astounded he thinks an apology is due to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Pulling just a few insults from a list by The New York Times (“The 598 People, Places and Things Donald Trump Has Insulted on Twitter”) Trump has called women “nasty,” “dumb as a rock,” “kooky,” “ugly,” “a clown” and “dogs.”
He has insulted and disparaged five-star generals, former presidents and their wives, and leaders of our allied nations. He has demeaned the FBI, CIA, the Foreign Service and all of its employees. Melania and her “Be Best” neglects to acknowledge her own husband’s bullying while calling out people who simply mentioned her son’s name. The hypocrisy of this president, his wife, his administration, as well as his followers is appalling. Without apology, we’ll just impeach and subsequently vote out this woeful, narcissistic man.
Meg Huffman
Elon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well, being narcissistic is as good an article of impeachment as an ultra liberal could ask for. Add that one to the two articles already forwarded. It’s probably the strongest of the bunch.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.