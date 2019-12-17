House Rules Committee to set parameters for historic debate on impeachment (copy)

President Donald Trump participates in meeting at the White House on Monday.

 Washington Post News Service

I’m sorry Mitch Childress was “deeply offended” by Allen Johnson’s Sunday column (letter, Dec. 17).

However, I’m astounded he thinks an apology is due to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Pulling just a few insults from a list by The New York Times (“The 598 People, Places and Things Donald Trump Has Insulted on Twitter”) Trump has called women “nasty,” “dumb as a rock,” “kooky,” “ugly,” “a clown” and “dogs.”

He has insulted and disparaged five-star generals, former presidents and their wives, and leaders of our allied nations. He has demeaned the FBI, CIA, the Foreign Service and all of its employees. Melania and her “Be Best” neglects to acknowledge her own husband’s bullying while calling out people who simply mentioned her son’s name. The hypocrisy of this president, his wife, his administration, as well as his followers is appalling. Without apology, we’ll just impeach and subsequently vote out this woeful, narcissistic man.

Meg Huffman

Elon

