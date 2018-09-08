I have tried my best not to comment on the toppling of the Confederate statues. I am totally against any attempt to destroy history. I can no longer remain “Silent Shirley.”
We can’t grab hold of the future if we keep holding onto the past. Although we are grounded in the past, we must not be grounded by the past. I admit those statues are symbols of racism that still exists, but just like the new three R’s — rats, roaches and racism — we will never get rid of any of them!
From the bottom of a slave ship to the office of the White House, built by slaves, a black man served two terms as America’s president, thanks to black and white voters. The quickest way to lose hope for the future is to keep dwelling on the past.
Perhaps if a bust of the first black president (Barack Obama) were to be added to Mount Rushmore, at least we won’t be driving looking through the rearview mirror. We can disagree on politics but not on principles.
Shirley Wright
Greensboro