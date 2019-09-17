Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden wants to put a government social worker in the home to help raise our kids.
Why not put them in the home immediately after the wedding to monitor the conception process as well and make sure no “harassment” was involved?
Orwell was just three and a half decades off.
John Parson
Stokesdale
