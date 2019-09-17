Biden shrugs off age chatter, pledges medical disclosures (copy)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question Sept. 12 during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston.

 David J. Phillip

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden wants to put a government social worker in the home to help raise our kids.

Why not put them in the home immediately after the wedding to monitor the conception process as well and make sure no “harassment” was involved?

Orwell was just three and a half decades off.

John Parson

Stokesdale

