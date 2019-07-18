I recall an individual from high school who craved attention so much that he blindly followed one of the most troubled but more powerful members of our class. Like Sisyphus, he pushed and pushed that rock uphill but with no success.
Congressman Mark Walker is enthralled with Donald Trump and has become blind to the type of person Trump truly is and always has been. Walker is the definition of a sycophant and I cannot help but think that one day he will, like my high school classmate, come to recognize what is so obvious: Trump represents the worst in humanity.
I can agree with a couple of his policies but that does not mitigate the numerous negative characteristics. Many of us work to fight those human frailties and dangerous instincts but it takes constant attention. Trump unleashes them and frees them for all to see. Walker happily tags along.
I hope that in the next election we can correct this path we’re on. In the meantime, I condemn Mr. Walker for his lack of integrity in the vote in the House on Tuesday.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro