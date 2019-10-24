U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (copy)

“The American people are being SHUT OUT,” Walker asserted in a Twitter post Wednesday. “We won’t stand for it.”

 The Associated Press

I sent the following letter to Congressman Mark Walker of Greensboro after I read he was a member of a group of Republicans who tried to stop a deposition being taken by the House Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Walker: I am ashamed of you and angry about your stunt yesterday to disrupt the legitimate inquiry about whether Trump violated laws when he tried to persuade President Volodymr Zelensky of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son.

You are the one violating House rules by trying to break into a SCIF (secure room) and stop a legitimate investigation. Conducting interviews in private has always been done.

Are you so afraid of the outcome of the inquiry that you stoop to trying to stop the process?

I call your act unworthy of a member of the House.

James Bennett

Greensboro

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments