Marcus Aurelius
I was surprised to see the quotation of Marcus Aurelius in a recent letter (“Go ahead, impeach and see what happens,” Nov. 27), since it wasn’t familiar to me and it didn’t sound like Marcus Aurelius. I did an internet search and found this quote often attributed to Marcus Aurelius, but only Wikiquote claimed to know where it was in Marcus Aurelius’ “Meditations,” supposedly Book I, Paragraph 17.

I checked the original Greek as well as several English translations, and there is nothing like the given quote there. I could be mistaken, but it seems that the letter writer has been duped by the internet, where many assertions can be found that are not, in fact, correct. If I am right, then this is another example of how Mr. Trump and his supporters don’t care much about finding out what the facts actually are.

Samuel Johnson

Greensboro

Editor’s note: Beyond it being widely cited in America and abroad, we also had trouble tracking down the origin of the quote. So we asked for help. Kristina Meinking, associate professor of Classical Studies at Elon University, said she could find no trace of the quote in Marcus Aurelius’ “Meditations,” where some have said it appears, or “anything similar in ancient texts that include sections about Marcus Aurelius.”

