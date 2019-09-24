The Poor People’s Campaign, a national movement rooted in North Carolina, focuses on essential topics, such as ecological devastation, poverty, health care availability, and the need for a living wage.

I was personally affected by several of these systemic injustices. I recently rebounded from breaking my leg and began to walk again, which made me realize the importance of having health care.

Since my injury I’ve had to deal with poverty up close and personal. I’m not able to do the same work I did previously and I’ve experienced a significant drop in income.

I’ve also had to struggle to find affordable housing. My own experience made me realize poverty can happen to anyone.

But our system shouldn’t allow this to happen to people. Affluent people and our public officials shouldn’t continue to neglect the conditions their less fortunate fellow citizens face.

We must engage in a determined and cooperative effort to make a difference.

If you’re experiencing any of the injustices the Poor People’s Campaign focuses on, such as racism, poverty or lack of health care or environmental protections, please join the Campaign on Monday, Sept. 30, for a Moral March in Greensboro.

Stand together with people hoping and pushing for fundamental change.

Bernard Patterson

Red Springs

