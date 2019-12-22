Bear with me for a moment and imagine a grim scene: You have died, and no one is at your funeral. You have plenty of loved ones whom you would have imagined attending, but the problem lies in the fact that no funeral took place. This is the case for most of the individuals in our community who die while experiencing homelessness.
It’s easy to perceive the epidemic of homelessness as much more common in larger cities such as Los Angeles or New York. It’s just as easy to distance ourselves from the problem.
But nearly 20% of Greensboro’s population lives in poverty, meaning 1 in 5 of its residents could become homeless in the event of a single illness, accident or a missed paycheck (National Coalition for the Homelessness). In 2018, 657 of our residents lived the reality of homelessness on a given night (National Alliance to End Homelessness). An unfortunate few died while experiencing this reality. I am calling on you, as a member of our community, as an individual who could be one event away from the reality of experiencing homelessness yourself, to stand with me
Madeline Schug
Greensboro
