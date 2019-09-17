Regarding Susan Whitman’s Sept. 17 letter suggesting that a rival organization to the National Rifle Association be formed:
I sense that she has fallen for the standard media misrepresentation and doesn’t understand the primary areas of focus of the NRA.
The NRA is recognized at the nation’s largest gun safety organization. It offers a plethora of instruction, resources and safety courses for clubs, schools, ranges and individuals.
In addition, the NRA continues to lobby all levels of government to enforce current gun-control laws, including full prosecution under federal firearms laws and all mandatory sentencing requirements for firearm violations.
Sadly, our elected officials, both Democrat and Republican, from the federal to the municipal level, refuse to do so, which calls into question just how much political influence the NRA actually has.
Anyone wishing to see practical and proven methods put into place to reduce criminal homicides by firearms should contact their elected officials and ask them why they refuse to enforce and prosecute firearm crimes under federal laws.
You can learn more about the effectiveness of these laws by researching “Project Exile” online.
Tom Kirkman III
High Point
Facts rarely count in liberal agendas.
