The Trump administration’s rollback of environmental protections is nothing short of an assault on the health of our planet. It has attempted or is attempting to roll back close to 100 different environmental protections.
Let me give you an example. On Jan. 23, Mr. Trump repealed a rule that prevented dumping fertilizers and pesticides into many streams, wetlands and groundwater.
Instead, he directed his EPA to replace it with one that only provides anti-dumping protections to “navigable waters.” As any elementary school student can tell you, that’s not how water works.
Even the EPA panel of scientists appointed by Trump came out publicly against this new law. I for one don’t want pesticides in my drinking water, and I imagine most of you feel the same.
It is time to send someone to Washington who can stand up to this anti-science administration. We need Kathy Manning in Congress.
As a successful attorney, standing up to professional bullies has been her job for more than 30 years.
Kathy Manning understands the magnitude of the environmental ruin the Trump administration is laying upon future generations and knows that we must act now to ensure prosperity for our future.
Celia Levy
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.