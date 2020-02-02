Given the current state of affairs in Washington, it is essential to elect leaders who have the backbone to stand up to bullying scare tactics and external pressures. We need leaders who are not afraid of a tough fight and have the experience to respond with poise, intelligence and conviction.
Now that we have a rational congressional district for Guilford County, we’re long overdue to elect just such a leader.
If I were preparing for a tough fight in Washington, there’s only one leader I would want to represent me: Kathy Manning.
Kathy has experience navigating challenging public issues like the new Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, which wouldn’t have happened without her leadership. Her success as an immigration attorney shows that she doesn’t back down from a tough fight, as does her experience standing up to her insurance company to get her daughter the care she needed.
At this critical time in the history of our democracy, we need a leader with the courage of his or her convictions and the effectiveness to see them through. We need leadership with integrity and ability, and the clear choice is Kathy Manning.
Joann Cassell
Greensboro
