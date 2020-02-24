Thank you for your coverage of the 6th District congressional race. However, the article “Candidate touts his hands-on experience,” which appeared in the News & Record on Feb. 21, minimizes the experience of one candidate in particular. While all other candidates are referenced by currently held, former, or associations with elected offices, Kathy Manning is described only as a “civic volunteer.”
Manning is an accomplished immigration attorney who ran her own private practice for decades. She is the former chair of one of the largest faith-based charitable organizations in North America, an organization with international scope that raises more than $1 billion annually. Kathy is also a member of the UNCG Board of Trustees and sat on the Bennett College Re-engineering Committee.
I understand that succinct descriptions are necessary in articles like this, but when all other candidates have “responsible,” job-related notations attributed to them and an experienced attorney and businessperson is given the label “volunteer,” it is not only inaccurate, it is wrong.
Kathy Manning’s civic leadership has done wonderful things for this community, but it is just one of the many facets of her career.
Leigh Seager
Greensboro
You are correct. She is also a Hillary toadie.
