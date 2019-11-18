If you poke a hornets’ nest you can expect to get stung.

If Mr. Nelson Johnson wants to place blame and get an apology (for the events of Nov. 3, 1979), I suggest he look in the mirror.

Kenny Jones

Reidsville

