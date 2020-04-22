To U.S. Rep. Mark Walker:

Your recent news release holding China responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic caught my attention.

May I suggest that you help pass legislation that calls for the United States to refuse to pay down debt for the total cost to our country, both medical and financial, of this virus.

Perhaps $10 trillion should suffice.

I believe hitting them in their pocket would get their attention. We could consider it getting even.

Thomas E. Morris

Whitsett

