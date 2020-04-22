To U.S. Rep. Mark Walker:
Your recent news release holding China responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic caught my attention.
May I suggest that you help pass legislation that calls for the United States to refuse to pay down debt for the total cost to our country, both medical and financial, of this virus.
Perhaps $10 trillion should suffice.
I believe hitting them in their pocket would get their attention. We could consider it getting even.
Thomas E. Morris
Whitsett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.