As the holiday season quickly approaches, many will struggle with increased feelings of loneliness — especially seniors, who spend more time alone than the average adult.

According to Meals on Wheels America, one in four U.S. seniors lives alone. Isolation can cause detrimental health issues, including heightened risk of heart disease, dementia and premature death.

The holidays also bring their own challenges for isolated seniors, as they may struggle with increased lack of mobility and grief over lost loved ones.

In September, the Jean Griswold Foundation partnered with Meals on Wheels America to tackle the senior isolation epidemic.

We at Griswold Home Care have seen firsthand how companionship improves one’s well-being, and we’re proud to support an organization that shares our mission of helping people live fulfilling lives at home. This season, we encourage you to join our efforts by checking on your aging loved ones often.

Bruce McReynolds

Greensboro

The writer is director of Griswold Home Care of Greensboro.

There’s more online ...

At greensboro.com you’ll find:

  • The chance to comment on letters, editorials and columns.
  • A link for submitting your own letter to the editor.
  • An assortment of state, local and national columnists.

Click on the Opinion tab to join the conversation.

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments