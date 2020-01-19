As a fixed-income older adult, I manage my monthly expenses down to every nickel and penny. Although the affordability of electricity isn’t a charge of the N.C. Utilities Commission, it is important for the commission to take into consideration the fact that fixed-income seniors do not have the ability to shoulder regular rate hikes.
I do appreciate the fact that this year’s rate hike request by Duke Carolinas did not include a monthly service charge. But fixed-income retirees and limited-income households will have a difficult time keeping pace with this year’s increase and other grid spending that will be billed back to us.
I look forward to learning more about the company’s proposed stakeholder groups on low income. As it stands, our backs are against the wall when it comes to continually rising electricity costs.
Robert C. Gerken
Greensboro
The writer is a member of the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature and an AARP volunteer.
