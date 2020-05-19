As a first-time mother, I would like to thank Cone Health for the support that its partnership has provided for Magnolia Birth Center in the last three years. This successful partnership has resulted in healthy and happy mothers, babies and fathers. Magnolia has been especially important to me and my family because we live in Caswell County and don’t have the luxury of many maternity care options. We found MBC, and though it was a lengthy drive, we eagerly chose the team there to care for us.
We also greatly appreciated the in-home visit within 48 hours of our daughter’s birth. That allowed us to be comfortable and to rest without having to search far and wide for immediate care. We understand the need for continual support, but we believe that our community needs a strong partnership between Cone and MBC for more successful stories, just like mine.
Emily Wyrick
Reidsville
