I’ve been a doula since 2003, attending 1,000-plus labors in three states. The midwifery model of care is proven to be safe and often preferred to the managed medical model.
It treats birth as a normal physiologic event, not a technocratic medical emergency. It treats patients as valued individuals which low practice volume allows.
Physical and emotional outcomes improve when approached respectfully by midwives. Birth centers are an excellent option for low-risk women and a vital option for our community.
The Triad area is large enough to require its own birth center. One amazing advantage Magnolia Birth Center has is its progressive collaboration with Cone.
Less than 10% of birth center patients require non-emergent hospital transfer. Emergencies are even more rare.
The best quality of care is provided when continuity is maintained and Certified Nurse Midwives follow patients in the hospital. Fewer than 1% of births in the United States occur outside of a hospital.
With these numbers, MBC does not pose a competitive threat to Cone or any hospital; 99% of patients still choose a hospital.
The relationship merely provides a partnership and best practices for patients with birth-rite options.
The Magnolia model is essential during a pandemic and essential in our community.
Angie Rosier
Jamestown
