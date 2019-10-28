Not over yet: New US Syria mission after al-Baghdadi death (copy)

President Donald Trump, talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Chicago on Monday.

 The Associated Press

“He (President Trump) has no concept of what we have gone through. He has no concept of what lynching is,” says Josephine Bolling McCall, daughter of lynching victim Elmore Bolling. With all respect, Ms. Bolling, the president knows exactly how horrendous, unjust, unlawful and painful a lynching is. He also knows how “lynching” is routinely used to describe other horrendous, unjust, unlawful and painful acts — as Justice Clarence Thomas justifiably did when he was almost denied his proper position on the Supreme Court.

From the day of his 2016 election, the Democratic Party (in concert with the media), has attempted to nullify the will of the people by removing Trump from office using every horrendous, unjust, unlawful and painful tactic imaginable. For almost three years, they have hugely interfered with his and his administration’s attempts to return America to its previous greatness.

“Lynching” is most aptly used by the president to describe how unmercifully he has been treated. And I’m sure he meant no offense to any family touched by such a horrid event many decades ago.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

